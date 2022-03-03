Sri Lankan ministers sacked for criticizing economic policy

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has dismissed two more Cabinet ministers after they publicly criticized the government’s handling of the economy, which they said is causing severe hardships for people. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa office says he sacked the energy minister and industries minister. Both played key roles in bringing Rajapaksa to power and are now part of a group of about 30 lawmakers in the governing alliance that are urging the government to change economic course. A total of three Cabinet ministers have now been ousted for criticizing the government’s economic policies. The country has a severe foreign exchange shortage because of a decline in foreign tourists and exports due to the pandemic and heavy debt obligations for infrastructure projects.