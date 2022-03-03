Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 11:53 pm

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 9 of Russian assault

KEYT

By The Associated Press

Russian forces have taken over the strategic port city of Kherson and shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. It comes as Russian forces continued on Friday to press ahead with their invasion and campaign to “demilitarize” Ukraine. In Belarus, Ukrainian and Russian delegates met and agreed to provide safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid. People across Ukraine have taken up arms, sought shelter or fled to neighboring countries. Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting the military activity.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content