Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Ford is splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions into separate businesses. The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles. Ford is already developing electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup and it operates an EV division in China.