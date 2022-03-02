Fitbit recalls 1 million Ionic watches after burn injuries

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches after dozens of users reported burn injuries because the battery overheated. The fitness gadget maker says consumers who bought the $299 watches with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return them. The company says consumers will receive full refunds and a discount of 40% to purchase certain Fitbit products. Fitbit received 115 reports of the battery overheating in the U.S., with 78 reports of burn injuries including 2 reports of third-degree burns and four claims of second-degree burns.