State officials: Bird flu found at 6th Indiana turkey farm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say avian influenza has been found at a sixth commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said Tuesday that laboratory testing of a commercial turkey flock in Dubois County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus. The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa. Three cases have already been found in Dubois County and two in Greene County. Officials have begun euthanizing the 16,500 birds at the latest farm to prevent the spread of the disease.