How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money out of stocks and into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine. The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel Tuesday to its highest level since 2014 after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine. The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.73%, where it was in January.