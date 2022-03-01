Colorado wildfire victims hit ‘green’ building code hurdle

By THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Some homeowners recovering from a devastating wildfire near Denver late last year say they could have to pay much more to rebuild because of environmentally sustainable construction standards passed shortly before the blaze. The Louisville City Council adopted the codes in October to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. The fire ripped through the area Dec. 30, destroying 1,084 homes, including 550 in Louisville. A consultant hired by the city calculated it would cost at least $20,000 under the new standards to rebuild a 2,820-square-foot home. But some residents say builders are quoting an additional $100,000 to rebuild under the new codes.