Abu Dhabi’s Etihad carrier posts $476M loss amid pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s Etihad carrier announced a whopping $478 million loss for 2021. The figure underscores the continued challenge that airlines around the world are facing as travelers slowly return to the skies amid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and eased travel restrictions. The airline on Tuesday said the figure represents a much-reduced loss compared to the staggering $1.7 billion loss the company had in 2020. But even before the pandemic, the airline was losing billions in recent years. Etihad remains one of two premier airlines in the United Arab Emirates and among the Middle East’s top carriers.