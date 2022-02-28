Toyota’s Japan production halted over suspected cyberattack

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota says it is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan because of a “system malfunction” that a domestic supplier suspects is a cyberattack. Kojima Industries Corp., the supplier, is based in Toyota city in central Japan. It makes a wide range of auto parts. It said the problem is likely a cyberattack as an error was detected in its computer server system. The company said its system cannot properly communicate with Toyota or monitor production, although there is nothing physically wrong with the production equipment. Japan’s top automaker apologized for any inconvenience caused to customers and promised to fix the problem as soon as possible.