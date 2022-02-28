Skip to Content
Investors flee Lordstown again on thin Endurance forecast

By MATT OTT
AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Shares in Lordstown Motors took another beating Monday after the troubled electric truck maker revealed an underwhelming forecast for truck deliveries — one that would depend on raising more money and finalizing an partnership agreement with the manufacturer Foxconn. Lordstown stock, which traded above $30 per share just a year ago, skidded 20% Monday to $2.53 per share after the company said it expected to produce just 3,000 of its flagship electric trucks, Endurance, before the end of 2023. That’s a paltry figure for a company that has to compete with giants like General Motors and Ford, as well as startups flush with cash. 

