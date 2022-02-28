Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help

By TOM MURPHY and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

Associated Press

If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available on Amazon’s Echo devices. Customers can tell the voice assistant Alexa that they want to talk to a doctor, and that will prompt a call back on the device from a Teladoc physician. The program, announced Monday, marks Amazon’s latest health care expansion and another push into telemedicine.