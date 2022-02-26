CBS’ Chris Licht expected to be named as new CNN chief

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht, who currently runs Stephen Colbert’s late-night show at CBS but has a news background, is expected to be named the new president of CNN. An executive familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the news, first reported by the website Puck. Licht would replace Jeff Zucker at the helm of CNN, after he was forced out for not informing his bosses of a romantic relationship with another CNN executive. Licht is executive vice president of special programming at CBS. Before guiding Colbert to the top of the late-night ratings, he ran the ‘CBS This Morning’ news show and ‘Morning Joe’ on MSNBC.