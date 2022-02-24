Germany says Russia will lose energy customers over Ukraine

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s vice chancellor says Russia’s attack on Ukraine will cause western nations to stop buying Russian coal, oil and gas. Fossil fuel sales are an important source of income for Russia. Robert Habeck said Thursday the crisis will strengthen the case for customers of Russian fossil fuels to pursue energy independence by boosting renewable sources. Germany currently gets about half of its natural gas and coal from Russia, and a third of its oil. Habeck said measures to shore up gas reserves in recent months and an abundance of wind power have helped prevent a shortage for consumers. Habeck also told The Associated Press that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally should also face sanctions for his actions on Ukraine