Spain’s opposition leader in danger after spat with rival

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The leader of Spain’s main opposition party is set to meet fellow conservative heavyweights with his future at risk amid an ugly clash with a Popular Party rival. The meeting scheduled late Wednesday comes a day after the party’s secretary general stepped down and the calls from Casado to follow him mounted. The turmoil in the traditional conservative party promises to mostly benefit Spain’s far-right. Casado’s hold on power was shattered by his fight with Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Most of his party sided with her following a public spat between the two that included accusations of corruption and political espionage.