If your life changed in 2021, watch for income tax surprises

By ANDY ROSEN of NerdWallet

As the income tax filing deadline approaches, taxpayers will be facing unexpected tax situations brought about by the turbulent events of last year. Some taxpayers might get refunds and breaks they didn’t anticipate, while others could be paying more than they set aside. Whether you were part of the Great Resignation, dealt with big medical bills from COVID-19 or became a new parent in 2021, you can start getting ready now to reckon with the IRS. It may take longer than you expect to gather information and understand provisions that may not have applied to you before.