Fox News’ Cavuto returns to work after bout with COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Neil Cavuto has returned to work after more than a month following what he described as a near-deadly battle with COVID-19. Cavuto, who hosts weekday shows on Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network, says he was in an intensive care unit with COVID-19 and pneumonia. A cancer survivor with multiple sclerosis, the 63-year-old news anchor has a vulnerable immune system. He said he had been vaccinated against COVID and that doctors told him that without that measure of protection, he would most likely not have survived. He said he wasn’t about to debate vaccine skeptics but thought he owed viewers an explanation for where he’d been after he had asked Fox for privacy.