Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia has started generating electricity from the controversial mega-dam being built on the Blue Nile. The milestone was reached Sunday morning when one of the 13 turbines of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam started power generation in an event officiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The dam will be Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam upon completion, with a generating capacity of 6,500 megawatts. It has been a source of tensions between Ethiopia, and Sudan and Egypt. Egypt fears a quick filling of the dam will reduce its share of Nile waters. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Ethiopia’s move is another “breach” of the agreement of principles that the three countries signed in 2015.