How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

Stocks and bond yields sank Thursday as markets remained anxious over the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine. The S&P 500 had its biggest drop in two weeks. Technology stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq down. Investors shifted money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, pushing yields lower. Markets are unsettled by Russia’s buildup of troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country.