Granholm to tour nuclear program at South Carolina HBCU

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is visiting a historically Black university in South Carolina this week to tout what the Biden administration says is a commitment to funding nuclear engineering at such institutions. Officials tell The Associated Press Granholm will tour the nuclear engineering program at South Carolina State University, in Orangeburg. Granholm will visit the school Thursday along with U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who’s an alumnus. The visit comes as President Joe Biden and other officials tout progress made in implementing the administration’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, following setbacks on voting rights and other economic efforts.