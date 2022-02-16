Ex-Goldman banker testifies 1MDB scheme a ‘house of cards’

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top banker at Goldman Sachs has testified that he and other corrupt executives at the firm built a “house of cards” to try to conceal an audacious scheme to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund. Tim Leissner told a New York City jury on Wednesday that he paid bribes, took kickbacks and lied to banks to keep the scheme going. Leissner identified Roger Ng, who’s on trial in the sprawling case, as a key conspirator. Leissner is testifying for U.S. prosecutors as part of a guilty plea. Ng’s lawyers say he’s being scapegoated.