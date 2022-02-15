US casinos won $53 billion in 2021, their best year ever

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s commercial casinos won $53 billion in 2021, their best year ever according to figures released Tuesday. The American Gaming Association says in-person gambling continues to be the main source of revenue for the gambling industry, even as internet and sports betting continue to grow in the U.S. Last year’s winnings are more than 21% higher than the previous best year, which came in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Of the 33 states plus Washington D.C. that have commercial gambling, 23 set records for revenue last year. More than $57 billion was wagered on sports last year, up 165% from 2020.