Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times. A jury in New York on Tuesday rejected the Republican’s claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. The Times acknowledged that the 2017 editorial had wrongly suggested Palin’s political action committee helped inspire a 2011 Arizona shooting that killed six and severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. But the paper said the mistake wasn’t intentional. The verdict came after a judge said he would rule to dismiss the case, making an appeal a near certainty.