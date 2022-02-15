Dolce&Gabbana relaunching beauty with an eye on Gen-Z

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Dolce&Gabbana has become the first Italian fashion house to bring its beauty division in-house, a move that the CEO said Tuesday would strengthen the link between beauty and fashion, and help build inroads with younger consumers. CEO Alfonso Dolce said developing products with a new team at the Milan headquarters will allow more creative tie-ins with runway collections. He said that would bring the brand “closer not only to our loyal customers but also new Gen-Z clients.” The Milan fashion powerhouse made the move after its licensing deal with Shiseido was terminated last year, the latest in a series of licensing agreements that Dolce&Gabbana had entered since launching fragrances 30 years ago.