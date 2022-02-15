Court fight looms as questions swirl over Trump’s finances

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Questions about Donald Trump’s business practices are piling up. Whether the former president is forced to answer any of them could be decided in a matter of days. New York’s attorney general will go to court Thursday seeking to enforce a subpoena for Trump’s testimony in a civil investigation she says uncovered evidence his company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of his properties to get loans and tax benefits. A court filing Monday revealed that Trump’s accounting firm recently advised him to stop using financial statements it prepared on his behalf.