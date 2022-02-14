Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine have entered a new round as Germany’s chancellor met the Ukrainian president in Kyiv. Britain’s prime minister says Europe is “on the edge of a precipice,” citing an American warning that Russia could invade Ukraine in the next 48 hours. But he says there’s still time for Russian President Vladimir Putin to “step back.” And Russia’s top diplomat has advised Putin to continue talks the West on Russian security demands, arguing that possibilities for talks haven’t been exhausted.