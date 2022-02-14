Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire’s estate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A special judicial committee has been appointed to decide on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim. His eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, including the iconic Mall of the Emirates, and is seen as a key pillar of Dubai’s tourism and economic growth. Al Futtaim died in December. His privately-held eponymous company confirmed to the The Associated Press early Monday that the judicial committee will adjudicate potential legal disputes over his estate, but will not oversee the company or its business. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid discord among his 10 heirs.