Canada border blockade eases, protesters still block bridge

By ROB GILLIES and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — A tense standoff at a U.S.-Canadian border bridge has eased somewhat after police convinced demonstrators to move trucks out of the way. But protesters are still blocking access to the busy international crossing. Protesters are angry at Canadian vaccine mandates and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They have barricaded the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, since Monday, disrupting traffic and commerce. On Saturday morning they moved the large trucks and pickups away from the entrance on the Canadian side. But more protesters arrived and congregated about two blocks away. Similarly inspired protests were seen in France and the Netherlands, in addition to one launched earlier this week in New Zealand.