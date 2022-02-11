UK defense secretary in Moscow amid Ukraine tensions

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Britain’s defense secretary is visiting Moscow for talks on easing tensions amid massive Russian war games near Ukraine. Ben Wallace’s trip Friday comes a day after British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visited Russia, urging the Kremlin to pull back over 100,000 troops amassed near Ukraine and warning that attacking its neighbor would “have massive consequences and carry severe costs.” Russia says it has no plans to invade Ukraine but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO, a demand flatly rejected by the West.