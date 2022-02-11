Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark are considering “winding down” the country’s coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to any more residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said on Friday that the current infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity.” Last month, the Danish government offered a fourth vaccine dose to older adults and other vulnerable citizens due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. But a Health Authority assessment concluded that three shots had provided good protection to nursing home residents and people over age 85.