Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 4:42 am

Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

KEYT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark are considering “winding down” the country’s coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to any more residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said on Friday that the current infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity.” Last month, the Danish government offered a fourth vaccine dose to older adults and other vulnerable citizens due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. But a Health Authority assessment concluded that three shots had provided good protection to nursing home residents and people over age 85.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content