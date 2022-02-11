Canadian authorities look to the courts to break blockade

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Authorities in Canada are headed for court in an attempt to break the bridge blockade by truckers protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. The standoff has caused parts shortages that have rippled through the auto industry on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border. The mayor of Windsor, Ontario, plans to seek an injunction at an afternoon hearing against members of the self-proclaimed Freedom Convoy who have used scores of pickup trucks and big rigs to bottle up the Ambassador Bridge connecting the city to Detroit.