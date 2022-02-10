Hong Kong’s zero-covid approach meets growing frustration

By ALICE FUNG and DAVID RISING

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents are growing increasingly frustrated with ever tighter coronavirus restrictions imposed by city leaders in line with Beijing’s zero-COVID policy. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ordered new strict measures to take effect Thursday as the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus causes record daily cases. That includes limiting public gatherings to two people and private ones to members of only two households. Places of worship, hair salons and other businesses were ordered to close. Such measures are part of Hong Kong’s effort to align itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” policy, which aims to totally stamp out outbreaks even as other countries are shifting their approach.