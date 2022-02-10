Germany’s Siemens sees profit up 20%, raises dividend

Skip to Content
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany Siemens AG saw net profit at the global maker of trains and industrial equipment rise 20% to 1.8 billion euros in the last three months of 2021. The rebounding global economy increased orders for its goods, including a 1-billion euro order for high speed trains in Germany. The company on Thursday confirmed its outlook for increased earnings going forward and proposed a bigger dividend. It said the delays in getting parts and raw materials that have plagued the rest of the global economy should ease in the months ahead.

