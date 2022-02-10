Diplomats meet in Moscow and Berlin as Russia holds drills

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat has urged Russia to take the path of diplomacy even as thousands of Russian troops engaged in sweeping maneuvers in Belarus as part of a military buildup near Ukraine. The buildup has fueled Western fears that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russia on Thursday that attacking its neighbor would “have massive consequences and carry severe costs.” She urged Russia to abide by its international agreements that commit it to respecting Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty. Across the table from Truss, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov set a stern tone for the talks, emphasizing that Moscow will not accept Western lecturing.