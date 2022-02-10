Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 7:09 am

3 million plaintiffs seek $1.2B from California health firm

KEYT

By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit over high health bills filed on behalf of more than 3 million employers and people is seeking as much as $1.2 billion from one of Northern California’s largest health systems. Plaintiffs in the antitrust class-action trial getting underway Thursday allege that Sutter Health abused its market power and “caused enormous adverse economic impacts” by discouraging patients from using lower-cost insurance and lower-cost hospitals. Sutter Health two years ago paid different plaintiffs $575 million to settle similar claims that it used anti-competitive practices to artificially increase patients costs. Sutter says it didn’t violate antitrust laws, and its volume discounts in fact lowered prices.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content