COVID-19 vaccines, prescriptions fuel strong quarter at CVS

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

COVID-19 vaccines and tests for the virus helped push CVS Health past fourth-quarter expectations. But the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager did not raise a 2022 forecast it laid out in December, and its shares slid in early-morning trading. CVS Health Corp. posted adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share in the final quarter of 2021, as total revenue grew 10% to $76.6 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.83 per share on $75.66 billion in revenue, according to FactSet. CVS Health operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations.