Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Officials have announced that an Australian electric vehicle charging company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee. Tritium is expected to produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers a year and create 500 new jobs over the next five years at the new facility based in Lebanon, roughly 30 miles east of Nashville. The announcement also comes after Ford Motor Co. unveiled plans last September to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis. Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation say they will spend $5.6 billion to build a factory to produce electric F-Series pickups.