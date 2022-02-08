Poland launches cybersecurity military unit

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister has appointed an army general to head a new Cyber Defense Force. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Tuesday the force’s mission includes defense, reconnaissance and offensive actions if needed to protect Poland’s Armed Forces from cyberattacks. Headed by Brig. Gen. Karol Molenda, it will cooperate closely with the National Center for Cyber Security. Poland’s state offices and companies occasionally fall victim to hacking. Last year emails were apparently leaked from the private box of the head of the prime minister’s office. He denies the are authentic. Canadian experts also recently revealed that the Pegasus spyware was used on some government critics. That finding has triggered an inquiry in the Senate.