IRS to end use of facial recognition to identify taxpayers

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS sys it will stop using facial recognition technology to authenticate people who create online accounts after the practice came under criticism from privacy advocates and lawmakers. Critics of the software said the database could become a target for cyberthreats and voiced concern about how the information could be used by other government agencies. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says the IRS “takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously. He adds that ”everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured.” Rettig says the agency is pursuing other options “that do not involve facial recognition.”