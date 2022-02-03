US gives military helicopters to Croatia, Russia arms Serbs

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The United States has delivered two Black Hawk helicopters to Croatia, which is engaged in a mini arms race with neighboring Russian ally Serbia amid simmering tensions in the post-war Balkan region. The U.S. Embassy in Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, said Thursday the donated UH-60M multi-purpose helicopters will contribute to Croatia’s growing defense capabilities and military preparedness in support of NATO. Serbia, which was at war with Croatia in the 1990s over its secession from the Serb-led Yugoslavia, has lately been arming itself mostly with Russian and Chinese warplanes, drones, and anti-aircraft systems.