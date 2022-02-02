Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:38 am

New turning point? More countries easing COVID restrictions

KEYT

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Many countries that have been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus are easing their tough and often unpopular restrictive measures to fight COVID-19. There is a resumption of late-night disco partying, elbow-to-elbow seating in movie theaters and people not wearing masks in public. The early moves to relax such restrictions evoke a new turning point in a two-year pandemic that has been full of them. But the U.N. health agency has warned about underestimating the omicron variant.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content