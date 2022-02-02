DIY or call a professional: Which is right for your remodel?

By ANNIE MILLERBERND of NerdWallet

When planning a remodeling project, one of the first questions you may ask is whether you can save money and just do it yourself. With enough optimism, any project can seem possible, but a whole-home remodel may be too ambitious. Aesthetic changes to floors, walls and ceilings are within reach for most homeowners. Higher-stakes changes, like full kitchen remodels and upgrades that involve plumbing or electrical, are probably better left to the professionals. Here is advice from DIYers and professionals to help guide you to the right decision.