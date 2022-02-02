As Russia tensions boil, US farmer remains jailed in Ukraine

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American farmer is jailed in Ukraine on charges he attempted to assassinate a former business partner who is now a government minister. The family of Kurt Groszhans says the charges are bogus and designed to stifle his claims of corruption. His former partner, Roman Leshchenko, has denied that he embezzled money from the American’s company. Groszhans’s relatives and supporters are also concerned that the North Dakota man risks being left behind as the U.S. braces for a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. The State Department says it’s closely following the case and takes seriously its responsibility to help detained Americans.