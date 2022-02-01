Janet Jackson doc, despite criticism, a hit for Lifetime

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — This past weekend’s Janet Jackson documentary was the most popular non-fiction show on Lifetime since its “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary three years ago. The four-part series rolled out over two nights last weekend. The Nielsen company said roughly 4 million people watched on live television, digitally or on demand in the first few days it was out, numbers that are only expected to grow. The series was an intriguing look at the reclusive pop star, but since it was partly produced by Jackson and her manager-brother Randy, received criticism for issues that were skirted or left out.