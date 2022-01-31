Universal health care bill fails to pass in California

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill that would have created the nation’s only universal health care system has failed to pass the California Legislature. The bill had to pass by midnight on Monday to have a chance at becoming law this year. But the bill never came up for a vote. Democratic Assemblymember Ash Kalra, who authored the bill, said it did not have enough support to pass. The California Nurses Association condemned the decision, accusing Kalra of giving up on patients. A separate bill would have raised taxes on businesses and individuals to pay for the system. Both bills likely will not pass this year.