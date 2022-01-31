Lawsuit accuses COVID-19 testing company of faking results

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company, accusing it of improperly handling tests and providing fake negative results. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court says the Center for COVID Control with about 300 locations nationwide “failed to deliver prompt, valid and accurate results,” made deceptive promises of results within 48 hours, and reportedly instructed its employees to “lie to patients on a daily basis.” The Center for COVID Control did not respond to a request for comment. The company’s website says all their locations are closed “until further notice.”