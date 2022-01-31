German air traffic rebounded last year but still far to go

BERLIN (AP) — The number of air passengers in Germany rebounded somewhat last year but was still two-thirds below levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Statistical Office said Monday that nearly 74 million passengers last year took off from or landed at the 23 largest commercial airports in Germany. That was about 27% more than in 2020, when the pandemic first hit and travel came to a near-standstill, but about 67% fewer than in 2019. Domestic air travel decreased again in 2021 but international travel increased, particularly in Europe.