Ex-Wheeler colleagues urge his approval to Youngkin cabinet

By SARAH RANKIN
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A group of about 130 former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency employees and others who have worked directly with Andrew Wheeler wrote to the Virginia Senate over the weekend to urge lawmakers to approve the former EPA administrator’s nomination to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet. The letter marks the latest instance of activism around Wheeler’s unusually controversial appointment as secretary of natural and historic resources. A committee could take up the appointment as soon as Tuesday. Wheeler is a former coal lobbyist who led the EPA during the Trump administration.

