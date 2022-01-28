Vatican selling London property at heart of fraud trial

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has signed a contract to sell a luxury London building that is at the heart of a fraud and embezzlement trial under way in the Vatican’s criminal tribunal. The Vatican’s economy ministry also revealed, in releasing the the Holy See’s budget for 2022, that 10% of the deposit has been received and the sale is expected to be concluded in June. The budget foresees a narrowing of the Holy See’s deficit to €33 million euros ($37 million) from €42 million euros last year. The head of the ministry told Vatican media that the loss from the London building had already been accounted for in the Holy See’s balance sheets. No figures were given.