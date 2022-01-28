Philippines secures supersonic anti-ship missiles from India

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has signed a $378 million contract with India to acquire his country’s first shore-based anti-ship missile system. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the supersonic missiles would be used to defend the country’s sovereignty especially in the disputed South China Sea. Despite financial constraints and the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippines has managed to proceed with a program to modernize its military, one of Asia’s most underfunded. It has acquired new warships, aircraft and weapons to deal with Muslim and communist insurgencies and China’s actions in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.