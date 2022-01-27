Skip to Content
India, Central Asian leaders discuss aid to Afghanistan

By ASHOK SHARMA
Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and five central Asian countries have decided to set up a joint working group for providing aid to Afghanistan to tackle the humanitarian crisis and the issue of recognition of the Taliban. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted a virtual summit with leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. India and China are competing for influence in the region. Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a similar virtual summit with the leaders of the central Asian nations on Tuesday. A joint declaration after Thursday’s summit called for the formation of a representative government in Afghanistan, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women and minorities. 

